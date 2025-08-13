Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Why Trump Must Act Now to Secure Global Agricultural Leadership
By Emily Bass and Dan Blaustein-Rejto
22 hrs ago
12
Share this post
The Ecomodernist
Why Trump Must Act Now to Secure Global Agricultural Leadership
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Why I Stopped Being a Climate Catastrophist
And why so many climate pragmatists can’t quit catastrophism
Aug 11
208
Share this post
The Ecomodernist
Why I Stopped Being a Climate Catastrophist
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
12
The Trump Administration Just Subsidized Chinese Steel
Tax credits for metallurgical coal mark the latest weakening of the U.S. critical mineral strategy
Aug 8
26
Share this post
The Ecomodernist
The Trump Administration Just Subsidized Chinese Steel
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Dangerous Finds
You’re Not Gonna Miss the Endangerment Finding When It’s Gone
Aug 6
51
Share this post
The Ecomodernist
Dangerous Finds
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Agricultural Research Needs a Farmer-First Focus
Advocates have long called for farmers to support federal research spending, but research must better support farmers
Aug 1
26
Share this post
The Ecomodernist
Agricultural Research Needs a Farmer-First Focus
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
July 2025
I Care About the Environment. You Are an Environmentalist. We Are Not the Same.
By Alex Trembath
Jul 30
68
Share this post
The Ecomodernist
I Care About the Environment. You Are an Environmentalist. We Are Not the Same.
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Can Sidestepping NEPA "Unleash Innovation" at USDA?
Latest NEPA changes for genetically engineered plants promise speed, but deliver legal risk
Jul 25
19
Share this post
The Ecomodernist
Can Sidestepping NEPA "Unleash Innovation" at USDA?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Will Climate Change Really Take Away Our Breakfast?
A Recent High-Profile Nature Paper Doesn’t Say What Its Authors Say it Does
Jul 23
57
Share this post
The Ecomodernist
Will Climate Change Really Take Away Our Breakfast?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Sub-Saharan Africa Can't Afford to Eat on a Carbon Diet
Green fertilizers are an empty promise to farmers in sub-Saharan Africa
Jul 18
48
Share this post
The Ecomodernist
Sub-Saharan Africa Can't Afford to Eat on a Carbon Diet
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The U.S. Needs More Public Mineral Exploration
Government-led mineral exploration can expedite domestic mine construction
Jul 16
16
Share this post
The Ecomodernist
The U.S. Needs More Public Mineral Exploration
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
Breakthrough Journal Is Now The Ecomodernist
Building a New Environmental Paradigm
Jul 9
59
Share this post
The Ecomodernist
Breakthrough Journal Is Now The Ecomodernist
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
President’s Budget Jeopardizes American Biotech Leadership
Trump administration will struggle to achieve needed deregulation amid downsizing at USDA, EPA, and FDA
Jul 1
17
Share this post
The Ecomodernist
President’s Budget Jeopardizes American Biotech Leadership
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 The Breakthrough Institute
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts