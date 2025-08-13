The Ecomodernist

The Ecomodernist

Home
Archive
About
Why Trump Must Act Now to Secure Global Agricultural Leadership
By Emily Bass and Dan Blaustein-Rejto
Why I Stopped Being a Climate Catastrophist
And why so many climate pragmatists can’t quit catastrophism
12
The Trump Administration Just Subsidized Chinese Steel
Tax credits for metallurgical coal mark the latest weakening of the U.S. critical mineral strategy
Dangerous Finds
You’re Not Gonna Miss the Endangerment Finding When It’s Gone
Agricultural Research Needs a Farmer-First Focus
Advocates have long called for farmers to support federal research spending, but research must better support farmers

July 2025

I Care About the Environment. You Are an Environmentalist. We Are Not the Same.
By Alex Trembath
1
Can Sidestepping NEPA "Unleash Innovation" at USDA?
Latest NEPA changes for genetically engineered plants promise speed, but deliver legal risk
Will Climate Change Really Take Away Our Breakfast?
A Recent High-Profile Nature Paper Doesn’t Say What Its Authors Say it Does
1
Sub-Saharan Africa Can't Afford to Eat on a Carbon Diet
Green fertilizers are an empty promise to farmers in sub-Saharan Africa
The U.S. Needs More Public Mineral Exploration
Government-led mineral exploration can expedite domestic mine construction
1
Breakthrough Journal Is Now The Ecomodernist
Building a New Environmental Paradigm
President’s Budget Jeopardizes American Biotech Leadership
Trump administration will struggle to achieve needed deregulation amid downsizing at USDA, EPA, and FDA
© 2025 The Breakthrough Institute
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture