Raoul LeBlanc
12h

Thanks for the article. The notion of leveraging technology to find novel ways to access to generate new sources of minerals is one I support.

I would note, however, that shale is not necessarily an example to emulate. It has many subtle factors that are not present in the case of mining and minerals. So if minerals is going to become as dynamic as shale proved to be, it will have to invent a new way. The primary spur to innovation is reward, so I believe that the prices would need to rise significantly and remain elevated for several years to draw attention, capital, and human resources. Right now, the size of the prize is too small.

Gustav Clark
15h

I would have thought that this was pure pie in the sky stuff, but we are seeing expansion of geothermal projects. This shows that US industry can still pivot, so longas the government is looking somewhere else. . My worry about minerals is that they are too niche to attract academic investigation and venture capitalists won't fund them unless they get nominated as the next bubble stock. For the next few years AI is going to soak up all the attention and the money.

When the Trump administration has gone there may be a chance to rebuild America's technology base, readmitting foreign talent and finding ways to steer develop home-grown talent. At the moment the rest of the world is taking the opportunity to attract people away from the US.

Downsides apart, all of what you say sounds spot on. Geothermal mining technologies could be used to exploit low grade low-lying ores. The whole world, China included, wants to find ways of extracting rare earth metals at lower environmental cost. I suspect that China and Europe will get there first, but this will be new technologies where a country like America should have a chance of competing.

