The Ecomodernist

The Ecomodernist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sue jones's avatar
Sue jones
3h

In America all important decisions are made by lawyers in front of Administrative Law Judges. These mercenary armies of lawyers argue for "stakeholders", and technically trained people are not in the room, except when called upon. What's the point of having an executive or Forestry expert when their only power is to hire lawyers?

The way, the Public and "The Environment" are not "Stakeholders".

Administrative Law Judges are also partly to blame here. They could help a lot if they re-established the rule of law by throwing out these SLAPP suits directed at public officials doing their jobs. In the 1960's these anti-democratic destructive lawsuits would be thrown out. For many reasons such as "The litigants lack standing. They are coercive and uninformed." Back then executives of independent agencies like the Forest Service were entrusted with executive power, and used it. It wasn't perfect. We witnessed travesties like the uneconomic rapid decimation of almost all of California's Redwood Forests in anticipation of the establishment of the protective parks.

Today's variant of the Supreme Court has moved to curb the power of independent agencies, using apparent mismanagement as an excuse. Not helping!

Administrative Law courts demonstrate poor critical thinking skills, in particular lawyers downplay numeracy, as they aren't trained in arithmetic. They can't tell the difference between big problems and little ones. They can't prioritize various interests. It's valuable that lawyers prevent bad things from happening, but they also prevent good things. Stalemate is not a solution.

Today we live in the Anthropocene Epoch. That means that Earth is under Human Control. We don't control ourselves very well, but we certainly control the climate more than "natural" variations. Humans move more Earth than Geology. Humans and our domesticated animals make up almost all the vertebrate animals on Earth.

The old environmentalists believe that what Nature really needs is neglect. Just leave it alone. That ideology is a misunderstanding based in anti-Indian racism. America was never neglected. Our Amerindian ancestors cultivated our lands. Burned pasture for the Elk. Burned forests too. Protected the Salmon runs. Respected the Bears and Wolves and Coyotes at some cost. Amerindians had the capacity to exterminate dangerous predators, as much as the European immigrants did. But without the interest in keeping penned defenseless domesticated animals they made a wiser choice.

There used to be amazing wildlife in the lakes and ponds in Yosemite. But once the Indians were chased off and the Park management neglected it, they have dried up and the biodiversity is gone. And the park management says "It's just nature taking its course'.

Nature should not be what's left after the Indians are chased away. You want biodiversity, maybe consider hiring some Indians to use traditional practices. (Including prescribed burns.)

With dominance comes responsibility. Understanding and protecting biodiversity requires informed action. As it always has. Amerindians did a pretty good job building America's soil and "wild" habitats for thousands of years. We should measure ourselves to their mark.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Breakthrough Institute · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture