The Ecomodernist

The Ecomodernist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary A. Abraham's avatar
Gary A. Abraham
Oct 16

Is there any research on how many fire projects are delayed by lawsuits versus those delayed by government inaction or developer delays? Without that, I'm not convinced that permitting reform is a solution to a real problem. Sounds like the argument against public participation made successfully in New York and other states to remove local control ("home rule") and ram environmentally destructive large-scale renewables down the throats of unwilling towns. However, I've represented municipalities and citizen groups for 20 years in these state permit proceedings (which preempt local permitting, which no longer happens in NY) and I can tell you it was always the developers who delayed things by submitting conceptual project plans that the state deemed inadequate, and then sitting on their rearends for months before preparing appropriate application supplements which were themselves inadequate, forcing the developer back to the drawing board once again. Nothing that intervenor parties did delayed these proceedings--nor could it have, because once an application is accepted as complete in NY, the state has only 12 months to finalize a permit. Failing to do so results in a draft permit, issued at the time of application completeness, being issued as final. This is "permitting reform" in NY.

Reply
Share
Kate Kressmann-Kehoe's avatar
Kate Kressmann-Kehoe
Oct 19

"requiring that plaintiffs bringing claims under NEPA must have submitted a substantive comment" Curious -- how is "substantive" defined? I can imagine scenarios where this is a good thing (gets rid of knee-jerk spamming), but also scenarios where this is a bad thing (excludes grassroots voices unless they can afford consultants).

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Breakthrough Institute · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture