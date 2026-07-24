The Ecomodernist

The Ecomodernist

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Tom
10h

A very perceptive article. Congress has appropriated funds for fuels management many times in the past, but acres treated remains insufficient every year. The problem is who does the work. Fire staffs have a wolf by the ears playing wildfire whack a mole, which leaves very little time to properly plan, prepare, and execute prescribed fires, for example, at a scale sufficient to make a difference in wildfire behavior and effects. What is needed is not just funding, but a staff dedicated to fuels management, independent of the fire suppression organization, which can do the work across the country and around the year when conditions permit. I expect the unification of the fire staffs of four DOI bureaus into the new US Wildland Fire Service is a step in the wrong direction.

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