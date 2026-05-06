The Ecomodernist

The Ecomodernist

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Art Curtis's avatar
Art Curtis
2d

I am a member of the Colorado Nuclear Alliance. We advocate for nuclear power as firm, reliable clean energy. Currently, the policy of the State is to close all of our coal and natural gas generators and use 100% "renewable" energy (i.e. wind, solar, and batteries) to achieve our clean energy goals. We constantly run into opposition from the Sierra Club when we testify before the legislature advocating bills to include nuclear energy as a clean energy resource for the State. The Sierra Club has also captured the Public Utilities Commission to the extent that our three PUC Commissioners, who are appointed by our Democratic governor, are all anti-nuclear, "renewable" energy advocates. We have to work with Republican legislators to advance any legislation, although we have succeeded in changing the minds of enough Democratic legislators to get a pro-nuclear bill passed and signed by the governor in the 2025 legislative session. The anti-nuclear and anti-fossil fuel stance of Front Range Democrats has alienated mostly rural "energy communities" who will be negatively impacted economically by the closure of fossil fuel plants and oil and gas exploration and production in the State. I'm a Democrat, but I'm also a geologist who worked in the oil and gas business for decades. I am very disappointed with the stance of many of my fellow Democrats on energy and climate issues. I understand that CO2 emissions since the dawn of the Industrial Age have caused the planet to warm, but the warming that we are experiencing is not an apocalypse. Combating it will require a rational, science-based transition to clean energy that will take decades to accomplish.

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Douglass Allen's avatar
Douglass Allen
2d

Yes, well described. I've been a liberal, I most often use the term center left, and for 20 years have watched the liberal media and my fellow liberals confuse global warming with climate crisis. Much worse, they have elevated it to a required orthodoxy and tried to demonize and shame anyone not on board. The orthodoxy and its elites, in addition to promoting catastrophism that has little scientific support, has antagonized not just the poor and middle class, as you describe, but also hundreds of thousands who are science literate and do not take kindly to being demonized and called science deniers. I watched Trump get elected in 2016 and 2024, partly because "my" misguided liberals have ignored so many "working class" issues and insulted so many who are well informed about climate science and realistic energy policy. Sad. Far more than sad, because Trump is so corrosive to our constitution, traditions, and experiment in democracy.

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