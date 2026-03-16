The Ecomodernist

The Ecomodernist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jack Devanney's avatar
Jack Devanney
6h

Talk about rewriting history. Public investment had almost no effect on the development of fracking. What taxpayer money that was spent on oil and gas in teh period was diffuse, undirected, and largely the product of Congressional logrolling.

We have one man to thank for fracking, George Mitchell. His teams's persistent is what accomplished something that everybody said could not be done. The fact that he did get a little Federal money late in the process had no real effect on the outcome.

Reply
Share
Raoul LeBlanc's avatar
Raoul LeBlanc
4h

Thanks for your thoughts. However, in this case, I would have to disagree on a number of points in the first sections of the article. Drawing a direct line between large energy expenditures in the 70's and 80's to today's cheap solar and abundant shale production is, in my view, inaccurate. There are more potential and direct factors at work. It also ignores the distruction and setbacks that the energy policies stemming from the first two oil shocks created (e.g., PURPA, the unnecessary natural gas shortages, price controls, etc.).

I do believe there is a role for government in basic research, and I find myself in agreement with the non-partisan views and analysis of the parties that are battling today. But I also feel that this has some serious rose-colored glasses on when it wants to recreate the energy policies of the 1970's.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Breakthrough Institute · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture