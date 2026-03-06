The Ecomodernist

The sensible NEPA litigation and judicial review reforms currently under consideration under the SPEED Act and related reform proposals are truly benign insofar as ALL of our energy and infrastructure projects must be engineered, constructed, and operated in compliance with all of the hundreds of environmental, health, safety and natural resource management laws passed over the last 50 years at the federal, state, local and tribal levels. And unlike NEPA, these laws and regulations impose stringent provisions for ongoing monitoring, auditing, reporting, and self-reporting of noncompliance, government inspection and enforcement, citizen suit and whistleblower authority, essentially strict liability for any noncompliance, and severe civil and criminal penalties and administrative injunction authority, liability for personal injury and natural resource damages, the full weight of administrative and judicial review, and essentially unlimited and readily available public and community access to the all of the information underlying this system. On top of this is a sea change in corporate management practices; executive accountability; engineering, procurement, process and auditing controls; insurance requirements; stewardship ethics; sustainability objectives and even gigaton scale commitments to voluntary and often profitable abatement of greenhouse gases. No wonder that proven noncompliance with such legal protections is now an extreme aberration across the US.

In the light of these well accepted and well practiced substantive, procedural, and judicial safeguards, two simple reforms would deliver the energy and infrastructure we need up the three times faster at one third the cost. First, the actual text of the NEPA statute only requires review and assessment of “presently unquantified” environmental attributes of major federal actions. So why don’t we eliminate needless duplication of effort and focus NEPA reviews on environmental matters that are not otherwise regulated or managed by another (or the same) agency under another statute. See: https://www.wsj.com/opinion/a-simple-way-to-cut-nepas-red-tape-environmental-laws-supreme-court-38e7f6fd?st=LoHZG3&reflink=article_copyURL_share. The Business Roundtable recently endorsed this approach as their number one permitting priority. https://cdn.builder.io/o/assets%2F679146658e6d45af922aa9d9409fb683%2F70a78bc4b4d147749a1e7674cfa8a166?alt=media&token=9944f841-71f1-45e9-accb-1f5db11571c2&apiKey=679146658e6d45af922aa9d9409fb683

Second, prolonged permitting is not required in the context assuring compliance with health and safety requirements. Project developers and operators are free to design, construct, and operate facilities under a strict system of monitoring, reporting, inspection, enforcement, injunction, and penalties. Our health and safety laws do not impose needless procedural delay on project development and completion. So why don’t we adopt the same approach to environmental compliance assurance and provide legislative pre-clearance at least for critical infrastructure in locations that have received federal siting (e.g. transmission, pipelines, LNG terminals) or local zoning approvals for such activities. As noted, all projects must comply with all laws. And under such an approach both project sponsors and governmental officials retain strong incentives to cooperatively consult with each other and even, in the exceptional instance, secure a permit to the extent application of a regulatory standard is unclear. There is substantial precedent for such a policy, most recently implemented through statutory waiver of advance permitting and judicial review led by President Biden for border wall construction, by Senator Schumer for chip manufacturing facilities, by Senator Manchin for pipeline construction, and by Governor Newsome for housing. A bipartisan group of former federal, state and local regulators has recommended this approach in the context of accelerated action on infrastructure addressing climate change. https://columbiaenergyexchange.libsyn.com/energy-permitting-needs-reform. That imperative is greatly amplified by the strongly bipartisan priorities of affordability, national security, energy dominance, security, and resilience, and restoration of our civilian and defense industrial base. What are we waiting for?

