The Ecomodernist

The Ecomodernist

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George Chiappino's avatar
George Chiappino
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Human life was never the standard of value to the environmentalists, who, of course, are humans. The co2 is measured in tons, not in the sea of humanity that have not benefited from co2 emitting energy sources. The only thing they want to give the world is the experience of the horror story that is their lives: have everyone judge your own moral standing by measuring how much pollution you put out.

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