The Ecomodernist

The Ecomodernist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Gary A. Abraham's avatar
Gary A. Abraham
Oct 9

You say “clean energy technologies accounted for nearly 93% of newly-built generation and storage capacity across the United States” but that’s because these technologies provide such a small share of our electricity. Wind and solar combined have been stuck in the single digits for a decade without a war on wind. Nuclear has been steady at about 10% of our electricity and is just starting to take off. It’s not hard to get a 93% increase in geothermal because that’s currently a minuscule contribution. Accelerating permitting for renewables (wind and solar) means public financing for these types of energy which (unlike all others) cannot compete in the market without substantial price supports. The cost of greasing the skids for renewables is not mentioned in your story. You say there is a need for “hundreds, and eventually even thousands, of gigawatts of new clean energy capacity” but almost all of the projects backed up in grid queues are wind, solar, and storage projects. You seem to be uncharacteristically uncritical compared to previous Breakthrough Institute reports that acknowledge that the costs of this approach to decarbonization are not feasible. Battery storage in particular appears to have no place in a decarbonization program. With rare exceptions, grid-scale batteries do not store renewable energy. They charge themselves from the grid when electricity is cheap and discharge back to the grid when electricity is dear. Battery storage does not change the carbon intensity of the grid. Indeed, the power losses from the charge-discharge cycle make batteries add costs to electricity without any decarbonization benefit. Finally, your estimates of decarbonization anticipated from a renewables build-out are unpersuasive without disclosing whether the estimate is based on capacity or actual generation rates, lifecycle emissions and the massive infrastructure and grid management efforts needed but for renewables. If we just abandoned wind, solar and batteries and relied for decarbonization on nuclear, geothermal, hydropower, and progressively added efficiencies we’d get to our emissions reduction goals faster and with far less expense.

Reply
Share
Craig Brown's avatar
Craig Brown
Oct 9

There's nothing clean about it.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Breakthrough Institute · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture