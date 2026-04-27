The Ecomodernist

The Ecomodernist

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Seattle Ecomodernist Society's avatar
Seattle Ecomodernist Society
6h

Excellent explanation! What a tangled forest the path to develop technology is through the ideas, paradigms, impressions, geopoliticals, politicos and bureaus. No affordable at the scale needed reactor exists, vessel size, coolant type or fuel cycle, which means technology development is mandatory for all variants. Deployment of any variant without significant technical, construction, logistic, deregulation and integration development will guarantee repeated failure and prohibitive cost.

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