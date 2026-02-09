The Ecomodernist

13h

It is important to distinguish between acute and chronic nuclear radiation doses. I assume that the discussion of a 100 mSv dose in this article refers to an acute dose, i.e. one received in a fairly short period of time. Since the average background dose of high energy radiation from all sources, not just nuclear energy, is 2.4 mSv per year, anyone living to 80 will receive on average a total lifetime, i.e. chronic, dose of 192 mSv.

There is some evidence that low radiation doses such as this can have a positive rather than a negative effect, a phenomenon known as radiation hormesis. The Taipei incident, in which rebar accidentally contaminated with cobalt-60 was, starting in 1982, used to construct over 1700 apartments in and around Taipei City, Taiwan, is a case study of this. The radioactive state of the first few buildings was not discovered until 1992, and a full survey was not completed for several years after. In the 20-year period from 1982 about 10,000 people were subject to chronic nuclear radiation amounting to on average about 400 mSv, and significantly greater in many cases. The cancer deaths in this group from all causes were very significantly less than would have been expected in a typical, non-nuclear scenario. Additionally, congenital birth defects were significantly lower than would have been expected. See Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons, Vol. 9, No. 1, Spring 2004 for details.

It is worth noting that the BEIR VII report, which is the effective ‘bible’ of LNT released in 2006 by the US National Academy of Sciences, does not appear to make any mention of the Taipei incident, even though it is likely to have been known to at least some of its authors.

12h

Ted makes two major claims:

1) LNT is not falsifiable

2) Replacing LNT with another harm model would not make much difference.

Both are wrong.

LNT which denies our well established ability to repair DNA damage is easily falsified. You can't do it by looking at near background dose rates because as Nordhaus says low dose rate radiation is such a weak carcinogen that you can't separate its effects from all the more powerful confounders.

The way you falsify LNT is compare high dose exposures, both high dose rate (acute) and low dose rate (chronic). LNT is in the ball park on the former because that was what it was calibrated on and in very high dose rate exposures (eg atom bomb survivors) our DNA repair systems are overwhelmed.

But LNT's predictions when the same or larger doses is spread more or less evenly over months and years (radium dial painters, Taipei apartment dwellers) are off by many orders of magnitude. It only take one solid counter-example to destroy any scientific hypothesis. LNT is easily falsified.

Replacing LNT with a radiation harm model such as Sigmoid No Threshold (SNT) that does recognize our ability to repair radiation damage would be transformative. In a large release such as Chernobyl, large areas will be contaminated by cesium-137, which means those areas will experience significantly elevated dose rates for many decades. Four years after Chernobyl, 300,000 people were forcibly evacuated from areas where the contamination would result in an additional cumulative life time dose of 100 mSv, near the lower end of detectable harm from an acute dose.

The average additional dose rate if they had been allowed to stay would have been less than 2 mSv/y, less than the difference between moving from Miami to Denver. Thanks to our DNA repair system. We have never reliably detected increased cancer when the dose rate stays below 20 mSv per DAY regardless of the cumulative dose. But LNT says the only thing that counts is the cumulative dose, regardless of how rapidly or slowly that dose is received. 300,000 people had their lives uprooted for no reason.

If SNT replaced LNT as the basis for our radiation protection system, and we redid all the EPA risk calculations, any activity which produced 5 mSv/y or less to the Most Exposed Person would be Below Regulatory Concern. Evacuation in a Fukushima or even larger release would be both unnecessary and a big net negative.

Replacing LNT with a model that recognizes are ability to repair DNA damage, a model that follows the science, would be transformative. See https://gordianknotbook.com/download/a-plug-in-replacement-for-lnt/

