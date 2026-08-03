The Ecomodernist

The Ecomodernist

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Taylor Dotson's avatar
Taylor Dotson
2d

Great perspective! That said, I want to encourage you to not repeat the WWF's Living Planet Index claims of 70+% loss of wildlife. They use an unusual averaging technique that heavily biases the measure. Small pockets of catastrophic losses disproportionately affect the metric, completely overwhelming the large majority of stable populations. It's used within biodiversity like RCP8.5 in the climate change world.

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Fred Behringer's avatar
Fred Behringer
14h

It will be interesting to see if humankind will retain it's affection and stewardship for nature as we become more technological and less connected to nature in our daily lives. I hope so - seems it's part of preserving our humanity and needed in some way to keep earth habitable, but the path ahead is not certain.

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