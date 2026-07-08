The Ecomodernist

The Ecomodernist

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Shelley Fidler's avatar
Shelley Fidler
2d

PREACH!

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Frank Frtr's avatar
Frank Frtr
2d

How can "AI ... be the strongest demand signal ever for new low-carbon energy technologies" when data centers require a continuous, reliable power supply (I'm assuming your definition of "low-carbon" excludes natural gas)?

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