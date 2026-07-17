The Ecomodernist

The Ecomodernist

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William Zipperer's avatar
William Zipperer
6h

It has been reported (OurWorldinData.org) that 2-3 million people die from indoor air pollution from using the fuels mentioned in the article - every single year. Mostly Africa & Southeast Asia and mostly women and children. Our climate/energy policies are killing people now - it's immoral !

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