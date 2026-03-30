In 1968, a little-known ecologist named Paul Ehrlich published The Population Bomb, which aimed to bring attention to the perceived dangers of rapid population expansion. Almost three million copies were sold worldwide, marking a turning point in the global discourse on population control. Much of the book’s popularity was driven by Ehrlich’s portrayal of India as an example of the catastrophic consequences of unchecked population growth.

Ehrlich’s views were formed during a family trip to India in the 1960s. He famously described the experience of arriving in New Delhi as overwhelming and alarming. In The Population Bomb, he wrote:“People eating, people washing, people sleeping… people, people, people, people.”

India symbolized the limits of human carrying capacity. According to Ehrlich, India would be among the first to suffer catastrophic food shortages because agricultural production could not keep pace with population growth. Its rapid population increase was unsustainable and would result in famine and societal collapse. Ehrlich predicted imminent mass starvation:“The battle to feed all of humanity is over.” He added “hundreds of millions of people are going to starve to death” and “nothing can prevent a substantial increase in the world death rate.”

Ehrlich’s book, reprinted twenty times by the early 1970s, succeeded in creating a climate of fear around the size of India’s population. Appearing several times on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, he gained a huge following with his predictions of a world with too many people, running out of food. Policymakers and philanthropists jumped on board with sterilization programs and incentives for smaller families. Doug Ensminger, the Ford Foundation’s representative in India, designed and financed large-scale family planning programs, including experimental programs that tested new methods of contraception on Indians. Ensminger’s goal was to embed population control within the machinery of the Indian state.

It worked.

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On June 25, 1975, Indira Gandhi, who served as prime minister from 1966 to 1977 and, again, from1980 to 1984, declared a state of Emergency. The decision followed mounting political unrest, economic challenges, and a court ruling that invalidated her 1971 election victory on grounds of electoral malpractice. Invoking Article 352 of the Indian Constitution, her government cited threats to national security and stability, but the move was primarily aimed at preserving political power. During this period, the Indian state curtailed democratic processes, arrested opposition leaders, and imposed strict censorship on the press.

The suspension of democracy during the Emergency enabled a coercive campaign that led to the sterilization of millions of men. Indira Gandhi’s son Sanjay, the driving force behind the campaign, believed that reducing birth rates quickly would ease pressure on land, jobs, housing, and public services, and help India move faster toward industrialization. Local officials were given quotas, and in many areas coercive tactics were used. Men were rounded up, detained, denied access to food rations and housing permits, and threatened with job loss, all unless they agreed to be sterilized. Local authorities and police conducted mass sterilization camps, often under unsafe and unhygienic conditions. Millions of men suffered health complications. Some men were forced to undergo serious procedures, and the many who did “consent” did so under duress.

The program expanded rapidly, disproportionately targeting poorer and marginalized communities. Over 6 million sterilizations (mostly male vasectomies) were carried out in 1976 alone. Precise figures on deaths are harder to establish, but contemporary reports and later analyses indicate that hundreds, and possibly thousands, of men died due to botched procedures, infections, or poor conditions in overcrowded camps. The lack of medical oversight and the pressure to meet quotas contributed to outcomes that left a lasting stigma around family planning programs.

Despite these brutal efforts, India’s population growth did not slow down. Between 1971 and 1981, India’s population grew by roughly 24% from 548 million to 683 million people. And, yet, India never ran out of food.

Instead, India benefited from the Green Revolution, which introduced high-yielding varieties of rice and wheat to poor countries. Advances in high-yielding varieties of rice and wheat, along with the use of irrigation and fertilizer, allowed India to become self-sufficient in food. Even as Ehrlich was making the rounds on American TV, Indian farmers had figured out how to grow three times the amount of wheat and twice the amount of rice on the same amount of land.

The Green Revolution freed up rural labor that moved into more productive sectors, contributing to the structural transformation of India’s economy. Lower food prices helped urban workers reduce their cost of living, which in turn supported industrial growth. At the same time, public investments in education, healthcare, and infrastructure bore fruit. As child mortality declined and economic opportunities expanded, people chose to have fewer children. A 2021 study of the Green Revolution estimated that a 10 percent increase in the adoption of high-yielding varieties of rice and wheat increased GDP per capita by 15 percent.

But, Ehrlich simply refused to acknowledge this demographic transition, preferring to see India’s population as an endless driver of poverty and instability.

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Ehrlich’s vivid description of crowds vastly oversimplified the complex reality of India. India was not a nation overwhelmed by its circumstances, unable to take effective action. Rather, it pursued a deliberate strategy to build food security through state-led investment and institutional innovation. Beginning in the 1950s and accelerating in the 1960s, the government expanded agricultural research through bodies such as the Indian Council of Agricultural Research and agricultural universities, which helped develop and disseminate high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice. At the same time, policymakers provided incentives to increase production: minimum support prices, input subsidies for fertilizers and irrigation, and credit programs aimed at farmers. These measures were complemented by the establishment of procurement and distribution institutions like the Food Corporation of India and the Public Distribution System, which enabled the state to purchase grain, maintain buffer stocks, and deliver subsidized food to vulnerable populations. Together, these policies formed the backbone of the Green Revolution, particularly in regions such as Punjab and Haryana.

The results were transformative. India moved from a position of chronic food shortages and dependence on imports in the early 1960s to near self-sufficiency in staple grains within a decade. Large-scale famines—once a recurring feature—were effectively eliminated. The gains were uneven: regions with better access to water and infrastructure benefited most, while rain-fed and poorer areas lagged behind. The intensive use of fertilizers and groundwater introduced long-term environmental stresses. Even so, the overall trajectory was clear—India emerged as one of the world’s leading agricultural producers, with the capacity to feed its population and maintain significant public grain reserves, reshaping its rural economy and reducing the risk of mass starvation. Today, it uses advanced digital techniques to predict the onset of monsoons. India’s development story could not be more different from Ehrlich’s rigid and pessimistic views.

Paul Ehrlich turned a vacation to India into a thinly-researched book that brought him fame and fortune. His stereotype of a densely-populated land, unable to sustain itself, remains influential to this day, as doomsayers (now with a climate twist) compete to take his place. The historian Naomi Oreskes asserts that eight billion people represent a crisis, not an achievement. People living in poor countries, she says, lack opportunity. Despite a mountain of evidence on technological advances and smart policies that have resulted in fewer poor people, rapid economic growth, and more food being grown on less land, there is no dearth of people regurgitating Ehrlich’s failed arguments. An obituary in the New York Times states that his findings were “premature” and brands his critics as “conservatives and academic rivals.”

The apocalyptic scenario Paul Ehrlich predicted for India never came to pass. New seeds, fertilizer, irrigation, and human ingenuity provide more than enough food for the 1.4 billion people who live there. In the end, Ehrlich will be remembered not for rigorous scholarship but for preying on the anxieties of people in wealthy nations for his own gain.

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