The Ecomodernist

The Ecomodernist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brett B's avatar
Brett B
Jul 23

I work for a corn seed company, and we've been adapting to climate change in the hybrids we sell farmers. I found the fact that they don't account for shifting the planting date outside present growing season windows (which we've been doing for 50 years, and has meant increasing yields) but they account for varietal selections with earlier harvest dates (which will mean decreasing yields) to be quite telling. Farmers selecting later maturing maize hybrids in the corn belt has been one of the most successful adaptation to climate change stories we've seen, and there's certainly data to model it. I'm almost wondering if they did include it previously, but it wiped out too much of the negative effect to get such fawning coverage from climate journalists.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Breakthrough Institute
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture