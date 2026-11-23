Majorities of Democrats, Republicans, and Independents across the country are opposed to the construction of new data centers in their communities. A growing driver of this bipartisan pushback is a perceived threat to local agriculture. According to the latest Gardner Food & Agricultural Policy Survey, concern about data centers replacing farmland intensified over the summer. Across all parties, voters now view the loss of agricultural land as just as worrying as data centers’ water consumption and electricity costs.

A Washington Post analysis recently found that a third of the country’s largest data centers were built on farmland. It’s easy to see why public alarm is growing in response to headlines like these. Especially when leaders from Democratic governors to top Republican agriculture officials to Robert F. Kennedy Jr have echoed a similar refrain warning about the threat of data centers to food production and the need to preserve farmland.

Similar land use concerns have dogged utility-scale solar development for more than a decade. Opponents argue that covering cropland with solar panels threatens food production, rural landscapes, and agricultural communities. Supporters counter that solar leases provide farmers with financial security. Our research has found that solar energy expansion, even under the most expansive scenarios, will have a tiny national footprint and does not present a risk to food production. This offers lessons for the data center version of the debate over protecting farms and ranches.

The context that is often missing from the discourse is that US farmland was contracting long before a single solar farm or data center was built. US farms continued to produce more even after farmland peaked. Agricultural output has more than doubled since 1948. Over the same period, total acreage used for crops and pasture declined by about one fifth.

If you care about nature or don’t want to grow your own food, this is a good thing. As author and journalist Michael Grunwald puts it, we are eating the earth: global farmland for food, feed, and fuel continues to encroach on forests and other wild places. But in America, agriculture’s footprint has stopped expanding. Huge swaths of forest were cleared and vast wetlands were drained in the 19th and 20th centuries. Today agriculture covers over half of US land. As developers look for space, the best thing they can do for nature is to build where the forests and grasslands are already gone.

Where exactly data centers should be built is a national conversation about tradeoffs that is just getting started. But, this debate need not include apocalyptic warnings about putting farmers out of business or jeopardizing the stock on grocery shelves.

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Data centers are not a threat to agricultural production

The thing farmland, solar, and data centers all have in common is a need for relatively flat, contiguous land with access to water and power. Other factors driving data center siting include access to grid connections with the existing transmission or other infrastructure that can provide on-site power.

That combination of attributes is rare enough that developers are paying extraordinary sums for it. Stories have emerged with eye-popping offers made to farmers reaching $60,000 an acre. But assessing how much land data centers actually need shows that the threat of a farmland takeover is overblown.

There is no universal tracker of every US data center’s land footprint, but we can make some estimates based on currently operating facilities and the pipeline of planned projects. Using a publicly available registry compiled by Sue Data Centers from Compute Atlas data and court records, we analyzed 428 US data center sites across 47 states that report both a power capacity and a land area. The sites range from urban buildings on a few acres to gigawatt-scale AI campuses on thousands—about 80 percent are proposed, permitted, or under construction.

The 79 operational sites in this sample together report about 14,700 acres with a planned capacity of 14,500 MW. The US has 47 GW of operational data center capacity, far more than our sample covers. Extrapolating the operating sites’ median of 0.58 acres per megawatt to that 47 GW suggests today’s data centers occupy roughly 27,000 acres.

Total acreage divided by total capacity across operating sites gives a higher figure, about 1.01 acres per megawatt, or roughly 47,000 acres. That higher figure is driven by a handful of very large sites, many of them land holdings for future expansion rather than built footprint.

Across all sites, operating and planned, the middle half falls between 0.33 and 1.11 acres per megawatt, with a median of 0.56. The average is higher, at 1.18, because a small number of sites hold large tracts relative to their capacity. Sites of 500 MW or more have a median of 0.59 acres per megawatt, compared to 0.53 for smaller sites—though smaller capacity sites vary more widely.

BloombergNEF expects 194 GW of data center power capacity to be online in the US by 2035. Using the median land intensity across all sites to extrapolate, about 109,000 acres would be devoted to data centers in the US by 2035, within a range of 64,000–215,000 acres based on the middle half of sites. Using the upper bound of 215,000 acres, data centers would occupy the equivalent of 0.02 percent of US farmland or 0.01 percent of total US land.

While hyperscale data centers are growing in total size, their land footprint per megawatt (MW) is broadly expected to decrease. Some developers are maximizing capacity on land they already own. Meta’s Hyperion campus had its acres per MW rate fall over time as its plans grew from about 2 GW to 5 GW while newly acquired land grew by much less (2,250 to about 3,650 acres). Advanced cooling and multi-story architectural designs could increase computational density but shrink the square footage of future data centers compared to those proposed today.

Conversely, several factors could drive a facility’s land intensity up. If data centers that are planned or under construction ultimately deliver less capacity than planned on their acquired footprints, their acres per MW ratio will rise. Similarly, as chips become more energy efficient, a facility might successfully run its workloads while operating below its maximum, inadvertently increasing the land footprint relative to electricity consumption.

Whether data centers deliver or not on improved land efficiency in the next several years remains to be seen. Regardless, it’s hard to imagine even hyperscale facilities getting anywhere close to becoming a significant cause of farmland loss. Agricultural land is already being converted to residential, commercial, and other developed uses on a much larger scale. American Farmland Trust estimates that 11 million acres of agricultural land were converted between 2001 and 2016, primarily for low-density residential development. Moving forward, AFT predicts residential expansion will be the leading reason an additional 18.4 million acres of farm and ranch land is lost by 2040. Even if every data center acre of our upper estimate of 215,000 acres replaced farmland, it would pale in comparison to these other drivers of farmland loss.

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But what if data centers are taking the good farmland?

You might be wondering if it matters what kind of farmland is at risk of being replaced, what’s grown there, and how. What if data centers are replacing the really good farmland where the things we like to eat are grown with really good soil?

The Department of Agriculture defines “prime farmland” as land with the best combination of physical and chemical characteristics for producing crops, even if it’s not being actively farmed. As of 2022, the US had 312 million acres classified as prime farmland.

For the sake of the hypothetical, let’s assume all 215,000 acres of data center campuses were built on the “good” land. Altogether, those data center acres would take up 0.069 percent of America’s prime farmland.

Zooming in on the state level tells a similar story. We analyzed 158 operating and proposed data center listings in the Rockefeller Institute of Government’s database for New York against USDA soil maps. About 12 percent of the locations sit on soils classified as prime farmland at their exact coordinates. To account for the land around each site, we also examined the soils within a 100-acre circle around each reported location (roughly a 360 meter radius). About one-third of those circles contain any prime farmland soils, but fewer than one in ten have at least half their area (>50 percent) classified as prime).

Out of the 21 proposed sites analyzed, only four are surrounded by a majority of prime soils, and nine fall directly on prime soils at their exact coordinates.

But just because an acre has USDA’s prime designation does not mean that the land is actively farmed, has ever been farmed, or that building a data center there would displace food production. For example, more than 90 percent of the 100 acres surrounding a proposed data center in Ilion, NY, is classified as prime, but the site is a former gun factory, not farmland. The Remington plant dates back to the 1800s and was sold to a development company after the plant closed in 2024. It sits on about 30 acres, and the developer applied to the state’s Brownfield Cleanup Program with the aim of repurposing the existing industrial complex for digital infrastructure.

Data centers will certainly reshape some rural places, as other infrastructure development has before them. Ultimately, the numbers don’t support the fear that they’ll take the land that feeds us.

The data center debate worth having

Suburban housing developments, highways, industrial parks, and solar energy have long prompted disputes over farmland preservation. Data centers are just the latest in that lineup. These debates over the future of farmland always involve economic opportunity, social priorities, and the character of rural America, not simply food security.

New York offers a revealing example of how inconsistently policymakers weigh these competing priorities. Earlier this year, Trump administration officials challenged the extent to which large-scale solar projects are replacing productive farmland in New York. Governor Kathy Hochul’s administration defended the projects, emphasizing that state-permitted solar projects overlap with just 0.13 percent of New York’s prime farmland and arguing that voluntary solar leases help financially sustain family farms and that farmers have a right to decide how to use their property. Yet as concerns about data centers mounted, including questions about farmland impacts, Hochul signed a one-year moratorium on new data center permits, citing energy and environmental concerns.

This contrast in policy illustrates how farmland preservation is invoked inconsistently as a reason to oppose development. Solar development isn’t going to put farmers out of business or leave grocery store shelves bare. Neither are data centers.

Data centers account for more than half of forecasted US electricity demand growth over the next five years. How fast the grid can meet that demand, how much of the gap gets filled by on-site gas generation, and who pays for it are the debates that will shape costs, emissions, and reliability. These consequential tradeoffs are where the scrutiny belongs. Let’s leave land out of it.

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