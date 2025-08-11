The Ecomodernist

Thomas Roser
1d

I read your post and the comments from Robert Stone with great interest. I am a retired physicist and worked in research and with particle accelerators at a National Lab all my life. I was always very interested in environmental issues and climate science. Presently I still chair an international panel on sustainability within the International Committee for Future Accelerators, itself a working group of IUPAP.

I agree with you that making extreme weather events an existential issue for humanity is counterproductive. For one it is simply not true and, although the human tragedies are real, there are also major economic activities triggered by these events. What is much more concerning to me are the heat waves that are occurring more often and are more extreme. They will have the effect of making large areas of the tropics uninhabitable for warm-blooded creatures such as us. Air conditioning can fix this for the wealthy as is presently the case in the US South West and for the rich folks in the Middle East, but not for the vast majority of the people that live in the potentially affected areas. I think heat waves are a bigger threat than sea level rise over the next few decades.

The danger of increased heat in the tropics is central to the impact of increased CO2 concentration. I am always puzzled by the fact the pretty much all climate modeling ends in 2100 as if we shouldn’t care about the lives of our grandchildren and great grandchildren. A well known but rarely discussed fact is that the energy budget of our earth is not in balance. The imbalance has been rising and now about 1 Watt more energy per second and square meter comes in as goes out, all because of the increasing level of CO2 concentration, the main and only long-term greenhouse gas. Jim Hanson et al in their recent article “Global warming in the pipeline” model that it will take well over a hundred years for the earth’s energy budget to get into balance if the present level of CO2 concentration is maintained. In reality it is continuing to go up and the earth will not be in balance for a much longer time.

To determine the state of the earth when it is in balance at the present CO2 level Hansen and also Emily Judd et al in “A 485-million-year history of Earth’s surface temperature” look back in time to when equilibrium conditions existed with a certain level of CO2 concentration. In her paper Judd makes a very good case that the CO2 concentration is the sole determinant of the surface temperature. Fig 4B shows the historically determined relation between CO2 concentration and Global Mean Surface Temperature under equilibrium conditions. For our present level of CO2 of about 430 ppm the temperature rise over pre-industrial is about 5 degrees Celsius. This temperature last existed about 10 million years ago, there was no ice on Greenland and the sea level was about 7 m higher. Granted that this reality is a few hundred years from now and back 10 million year ago there was life on earth. So, it will be a livable earth, just not where most of the people live today. A few hundred years is a very short time to adapt to this massive climate change. I believe this is the main challenge for humanity.

Robert Stone
2d

Fair enough, assuming your estimates are correct and no unexpected tipping points occur.

But my central questions remain unanswered: what level of CO2ppm are you predicting at 2100 that lead you to this conclusion (IPCC suggests we maybe at around 650ppm)? Are your conclusions born out by the historical record that temperature increases are likely be limited to 3 degrees with that level of CO2ppm, given all the potential feedback loops we know about and those that may be unforeseen? We’re looking at CO2 levels that have been unseen on this planet in over a million years. We did that. And we did it in less than 200 years. If this is a manageable problem, as you argue, then please point me concrete evidence for it in the historical record. In what era were CO2 levels this high in which temperatures and sea levels were such that it could still sustain our existing human civilization? Or are you arguing that the relationship between CO2 and temperature are unproven?

