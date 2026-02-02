The Ecomodernist

Roger Graves
9h

Before assuming that fusion power will provide limitless energy at minimal cost, it might be well to remember wind and solar. Both were assumed to be much the same – limitless energy at zero cost – until bleak reality surfaced in all its impracticality. Similarly, EVs were assumed to be superior in all respects to conventional vehicles until their limitations became apparent. Has any serious effort been applied to what the limitations and drawbacks, if any, of fusion power might be?

Seattle Ecomodernist Society
2h

Critical to building a commons is unburdening finance and production capital to explore, iterate and identify domains of latent comparative advantage, a make/buy selection, along with state capacity to forecast supporting infrastructure.

