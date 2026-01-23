The Ecomodernist

Thanks, Alex. As an close-up observer to the debate over climate over the past few years, I have generally wondered how the climate movement would deal with a few critical realities that manifest over time: 1) very large parts of the population do not care (or at least not enough to de-prioritize other goals) and 2) the consistent failure to meet the ambition of targets set. For a long time, I feared that the only response would be impositon of harsh constraints by increasingly illiberal elites and doubling down on unrealistic goals. But now I think that the movement as blown itself out through hysteria, which is a shame because it discredits reasonable action on a serious problem.

One historical analogy is that of communism. The world had many agitators, and the true believers worked for decades to gain traction for their global movement. They were convinced that the masses would rise up. But that never happened. Instead, what did happen was that in one group of countries (namely, the West) workers gained rights and income and eventually achieved many goals through slow changes and accommodation with capitalism. In the other countries, a small vanguard of dedicated believers willing to use massive force took over and created their version of the system they sought. In my view, it did not turn out to well, but the point is that when persuasion did not work, the strength of their belief led them to justify the use of force for the populaitons "own good."

I see this dymanic on all sides of extremist views. I want the world to be a certian way, which is so obviously right that everyone should see it. When the world (inevitably) diverges from my benevolent vision, then I become frustrated and the use of hard power becomes acceptable.

