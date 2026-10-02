The Ecomodernist

The Ecomodernist

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Jeff Miller's avatar
Jeff Miller
Oct 2

“It is especially telling that no matter what landmark we applied to the methodology, we have yet to get a negative result. There is, in fact, a real chance that you simply cannot get a negative result from this method.”

Do you have a guess for why this might be true?

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Bill Sacks's avatar
Bill Sacks
Oct 10

I am a coauthor of another critique of the Alwadi study of Massachusetts that purports to show that home proximity to nuclear power plants is associated with elevated cancer incidence – https://doi.org/10.1177/15593258261454638. We are interested in your particular approach to showing up their study as nonsensical and applaud you for conceiving of the approach.

But we also have a question. We are puzzled by both your finding of the positive slope no matter what landmark is chosen and your speculation that this result somehow derives from the author’s proximity metric. When considering that each county can be placed on a scatter plot, with county cancer incidence plotted on the y-axis and distance metric on the x-axis, Alwadi’s weighting method only determines the x-axis value for each county. The y-axis value for cancer incidence is relatively random from county to county. Therefore, no matter what the x-value is for each county, given the randomness of each county’s y-value, it does not seem possible that the slope of the regression line through the scatter plot can always have a slope in the same sense – universally positive if the distance metric is plotted on the x-axis with greater values to the right or universally negative if otherwise. In other words, we don’t see how the particular formula that Alwadi et al. used for their distance metric, or any other formula, can affect the randomness in the y-values. This leaves us skeptical that the same slope can be obtained by using any type of site, whether Costco, universities, etc.

We would be very interested in your response and wonder if you could share the scatterplot and regression equations for, say, the Costco example. And perhaps elaborate on your hunch that the always positive slope was connected to Alwadi’s proximity metric.

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