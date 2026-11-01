The Ecomodernist

The Ecomodernist

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Nick Frassinelli's avatar
Nick Frassinelli
2d

I'm sorry for your loss. Your uncle was such a well of insights. He didn't deserve the reputation he had amongst many climate activists.

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Sally Vance-Trembath's avatar
Sally Vance-Trembath
2dEdited

Rich combination of loving tribute and crisp rhetoric about complex ideas. I tip my hat!

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