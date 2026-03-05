The Ecomodernist

Roger Graves
1d

Microplastics result in large part from plastic detritus in the environment that erodes into the micro form. There is a simple solution to this: incinerate used plastics at source. High temperature incineration will result in little more than water vapor and CO2. There may be small amounts of additional chemicals such as sulphur dioxide but these can be dealt with in a similar manner to other large scale industrial processes.

That we don’t incinerate plastic garbage as a matter of course is because we have come to regard CO2 as a fate worse than death. However, even ignoring the fact that the effect of CO2 in the atmosphere is far more nuanced than is generally supposed, the CO2 that would be created by plastics incineration would only be a minor addition to that generated from fossil fuels. The question then becomes whether the relatively small amount of CO2 released by incineration would result in greater harm to humanity than that caused by releasing microplastics into the environmernt.

