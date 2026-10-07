The Ecomodernist

The Ecomodernist

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Raoul LeBlanc's avatar
Raoul LeBlanc
Oct 15

Thanks for the article.

A few additional thoughts: 1) for the analysis to be complete, wouldn't the cost reduction due to emissions also need to be included? In the vast majority of cases, emissions are generated in the pursuit of some benefit. Some may be frivolous (joyriding, streaming tik tok, etc.). but others are benefits that reduce the economic consequences of extreme weather. Seawalls are built of concrete, which had high emissions. We would not have been able to build that seawall, construct better houses, broadcast that warning, evacuate in a car, etc. without emitting CO2. So wouldn't these benefits of emissions be weighed against the damage. If you are going to do a counterfactual, then do a counterfactual.

I would also note that there seem to be real problems with locating liability with the oil producer. About 75-80% of emissions in oil occur when the fuel is combusted. It is the consumer who derives the benefit of using the fuel (as is obvious from the fact that they are willing to purchase it). Because they are the beneficiary, it seems that they would be the entities that should be penalized for the release. Holding the producer responsible seems arbitrary; what about the refiner, the pipeline company, the terminal owner, the shipper, and the gas station? Each one sells the oil and seeks to make a profit. The other problem with suing Exxon and Suncor is that that seems like selective enforcement: they are singled out, but the other parties are not part of the settlement. I am sure an established legal principle is involved here, but I do not know it.

Finally, I always wonder when someone is going to sue the governments of these local jurisdictions for allowing the continued use of fossil fuels in their jurisdictions. If they claim it is a known source of damage, then they would also seem to have an obligation to prohibit it use. If they refuse to do so, is that an implicit claim that the benefits outweigh the costs?

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