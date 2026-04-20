The Ecomodernist

The Ecomodernist

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Burl Henry's avatar
Burl Henry
3h

The search for green energy is a useless quest, since CO2 has NO climatic effect. It has a niche use, but it is impossible to realize grid-scale reliability

The control knob four climate is simply the amount of SO2 aerosols in our atmosphere

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