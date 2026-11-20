Mariana Rodrigues da Silva still has nightmares about the sound of helicopters. On a June night in 2025, Brazilian federal agents arrived in Xapuri, in the western Amazon state of Acre, where her family raises a small herd of cattle. Their mission was to seize animals that, according to the authorities, were being raised illegally inside the Chico Mendes Extractive Reserve, a protected area of almost one million hectares (about 3,700 square miles) set aside in 1990. The agents combed the area, using helicopters to drive panicked animals across the pastures. They tore down wooden corrals and loaded the families’ cows onto trucks, some of them leaving behind calves only weeks old. Fed by boxed meals flown in by helicopter, the police spent fifteen days seizing around 300 head of cattle.

Then nobody knew what to do with them. The local slaughterhouse refused to take the animals because it disagreed with the operation. Many were left stranded along the highway; others wandered into the forest or were simply stolen. The residents did not take the operation quietly. Ranchers, small farmers, and squatters blocked the BR-317, the highway linking Acre’s capital to the Bolivian and Peruvian borders, with burning barricades and tree trunks, halting traffic for dozens of hours. Others, like Mariana, posted videos on social media of residents crying in anger and despair as their corrals came down. “My father spent his whole life building this,” she says in a video posted on Instagram.

Brazil’s fight against deforestation has become one of the world’s favorite environmental success stories. “To save the world’s tropical forests, learn from Brazil,” The Economist declared in a recent editorial. In October, the government announced that 3,335 square kilometers of Amazon rainforest had been cleared between August 2025 and July 2026, the lowest figure since satellite monitoring began in 1988 and about 70% less than in 2022. But ask the people who actually live in the Amazon, and few will tell you Brazil is a model to copy. The good news has come with a crackdown on some of the poorest people in Brazil. And as one economic activity after another is shut down, poverty deepens and organized crime moves in.

Many of the loudest voices against this green crackdown belong to women. “It’s hard to look at your child and hear, ‘Mother, I want milk to drink,’” Rosangela de Oliveira said, in tears, at a public hearing held by Brazilian senators about the environmental operations. “You, the NGOs, ICMBio, IBAMA, you don’t give us the right to legalize, the right to raise a cow to give our children milk.”

A similar operation took place two months later in Castelo de Sonhos (“Castle of Dreams”), a district of Altamira, a municipality in the state of Pará that is bigger than the state of Georgia. In August 2025, agents from IBAMA (Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources), the federal environmental enforcement agency, arrived. They destroyed corrals, seized livestock and equipment, and entered homes. One woman was filmed holding her baby in front of a corral the agents had just torn down. Another, Gislaine Biasi, posted a plea for help on social media:

I came here to ask for help. Something is happening that we have no way to explain. It is cruelty, it is an evil being done to the people. They are treating us as if we were criminals. Worse, they don’t even ask permission. They just go ahead and destroy what took us a lifetime to build. Our land was all my father left to me, to my brothers, to my mother. And they are taking it away just like that. They didn’t warn us about anything. They just came in and said: “Vacate.” Where are we going to go? What are we going to do?

Gislaine’s family, like many of their neighbors, came to the region through land reform settlements created by the federal government itself about twenty years ago. They received plots and were told to build a life. They did what settlers have done everywhere: they cleared part of the forest, planted pasture, and bought cattle. Then they discovered that their settlement had been designated a “Sustainable Development Project,” a category whose environmental rules make raising animals on most of their own land illegal.

Operations like these have bred deep resentment against NGOs, environmentalists, and enforcement agencies. A growing share of the region’s residents no longer see environmentalists or government officials as protectors of the forest, but as enemies. In October’s presidential runoff, the two states that voted most heavily against President Lula, a leftist, were both in the Amazon: Roraima and Rondônia, where his right-wing challenger, Flávio Bolsonaro, won 72% and 70% of the vote. In Acre, home of the Chico Mendes reserve, Bolsonaro took 67%.

The Amazon is becoming a social pressure cooker, and the lid often blows off. Residents have set fire to the offices and vehicles of IBAMA and ICMBio (Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation). In June 2026, ranchers in the Terra do Meio region of Pará intercepted ICMBio trucks and set the seized cattle free. In March 2026, IBAMA agents were ambushed in the state of Amazonas and had to hide in the forest while their vehicle burned. The violence cuts both ways: in 2022, the indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and the British journalist Dom Phillips were murdered in the Javari Valley, and Global Witness has repeatedly ranked Brazil among the most dangerous countries in the world for environmental defenders.

Even indigenous Brazilians, supposedly the natural allies of the environmental movement, are increasingly fed up with it. While researching a book, I stayed with my son in Ysani Kalapalo’s village, in the Xingu Indigenous Territory, and spoke with twenty or thirty indigenous leaders from across the Amazon. Most of them, to my surprise, despised environmentalists. “The NGO people don’t even come here anymore, because they know that if they do, we’ll chase them out of the village,” Ysani told me. Her village has been asking for electricity for sixteen years. The grid runs on the other side of the Xingu River, no more than four kilometers away, but Funai, the federal indigenous affairs agency, and IBAMA refuse to grant an environmental license, arguing that the power line would cause too much deforestation. Her father has been trying to build a small lodge for sport fishermen from the city but cannot get a permit. “Just because we are indigenous doesn’t mean we have to stay frozen in time,” explained Ysani. NGOs, in her view, romanticize indigenous people. “I want to get ahead. I want my nephews and nieces to see other countries. But the NGOs would rather I live as if it were still 1500,” the year the Portuguese arrived in Brazil.

Her views are far from isolated. Yanomami communities near the Venezuelan border have protested the demarcation of their territory, and in the state of Roraima there is even an association of indigenous miners fighting for the right to mine their own land.

Class struggle?

Behind these clashes lies a conflict of values. On one side are poor people who want the basics needed to prosper: electricity, roads, jobs, hospitals, the freedom to raise a few cows on their own land. On the other are environmentalists, NGO staff, prosecutors, journalists, and intellectuals from Brazil’s wealthy southeast or from rich countries, people for whom prosperity is a problem already solved, imposing intangible values like biodiversity and sustainability on those who still lack the basics.

Most of the people on that second side do not want to harm the poor, or to be accused of harming them. So, to deny that the conflict exists, they rely on two mental shortcuts. The first is to insist that enforcement operations target only wealthy land barons and illegal gold miners, people who got rich through crime, not the poor. The families of Xapuri and Castelo de Sonhos know otherwise. Very often, forest protection in Brazil means the repression of poor people: small ranchers, settlers, and communities trying to improve their lives.

The second shortcut is the promise that the Amazon can be both prosperous and intact, thanks to a sustainable “bioeconomy.” Açaí, Brazil nuts, babaçu oil, natural cosmetics: the forest, goes the slogan, “is worth more standing than cut down.” That may be true if the forest is treated as a global common good. But that common good pays few dividends, at least in the short run, to the people who actually live there. Sitting on top of some of the richest mineral deposits on Earth, Amazonians are told to make a living selling andiroba, an oil pressed from the seeds of a forest tree.

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The bioeconomy mirage

Among Brazil’s educated elite and international donors, the bioeconomy has become an obsession, and not a new one. Newspaper articles from the 1980s were already announcing that it was the future of the Amazon. On the strength of that promise, European governments, development banks, NGOs, and philanthropic foundations have poured billions of dollars into projects with lovely names, designed to “empower communities,” “value traditional knowledge,” and “strengthen sustainable value chains.”

The results are remarkably thin. Take babaçu, a palm whose nuts are cracked by hand, mostly by poor women, to produce oil. It is a favorite of development agencies. The Amazon Fund alone, financed mainly by Norway and Germany, spent at least $8 million to “strengthen babaçu value chains.” Yet the babaçu market shrank from about $88 million in 2010 to about $14 million in 2023, a decline of more than 80%. If the trend continues, the NGO industry supporting babaçu will soon be worth more than babaçu itself. Brazil nut production, meanwhile, has stagnated for decades and lost ground to neighboring Bolivia.

The problem is productivity. The rainforest is beautiful, but it is a hard place to make money. Valuable trees are scattered across vast areas. Workers spend hours navigating rivers, hacking through vegetation, climbing trees, and hauling heavy loads before anything reaches a buyer. By the time a product gets to market, freight has eaten much of its value. Extracting products from a rainforest is, almost by definition, a low-productivity activity, and productivity is where higher wages and better lives come from.

The question, then, is whether these funds are building sustainable businesses or simply sustaining an industry of NGOs, consultants, conferences, and pilot projects. Judging by babaçu, the second business is doing much better than the first.

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The demonized alternatives

The war on cattle rests on the view that ranching is the great driver of deforestation. And it is true that on much of the Amazon’s newly cleared land, you will find cattle grazing. But that is only part of the story. Land ownership in the Amazon is a mess: vast stretches of public land have no clear owner, titles overlap, and the state can take decades to decide who owns what. In that vacuum, cattle are the cheapest way to occupy land, prove it is in use, and keep the forest from growing back. Without secure property rights or access to credit, few ranchers have any reason to invest in better pastures. While ranching in the rest of Brazil has modernized, quadrupling beef output per hectare since the 1990s, ranching in the Amazon remains among the least productive. Instead of helping ranchers intensify, which would mean more beef on less land, the government simply represses them.

If the goal were truly to combine prosperity with a standing forest, the obvious candidate would be mining. The minerals under the Amazon, such as copper, nickel, bauxite, and rare earths, are exactly what the energy transition needs. And mining produces enormous wealth on very little land. In Pará, mining accounts for more than 30% of the state’s economy, yet all mining activity combined occupies only about 0.12% of its territory. Measured by value per hectare, it generates hundreds of times more than cattle ranching. That means more income, more tax revenue, more jobs, and less pressure to clear forest in search of a living.

Mining has real environmental costs, and any honest discussion must acknowledge them. But the relevant question is what we compare it to. Compared to a pristine forest, it looks bad. Compared to what actually exists in much of the Amazon, it looks very different. Yet when most environmentalists picture large mining companies in the Amazon, they think of the corporation strip-mining the planet Pandora in Avatar, and they fight legal mining at almost every turn. The result is not an untouched forest, but illegal gold mining, with mercury in the rivers and no environmental controls at all. That trade is increasingly run by organized crime: Brazil’s drug gangs are now present in 344 of the 772 municipalities of the Amazon, up 32% in a single year, and they have found in illegal mining and logging new ways to make and launder money. When the state makes it nearly impossible to mine, ranch, or log legally, it hands those activities to the people least likely to follow any rules.

Time to find a balance

In the 1960s and 1970s, Brazil’s military dictatorship approached the Amazon with a simple philosophy: development at any cost. The forest was an obstacle to be conquered with highways, chainsaws, and settlers, who were granted land on the condition that they clear at least half of it.

Today, Brazil has embraced the opposite philosophy: protect the forest at any cost. Environmental preservation has become so dominant that the aspirations of the people who live in the region are pushed aside, sacrificed to a mythical idea of nature promoted by wealthy NGOs and celebrated by the international press.

The pendulum has swung from one extreme to the other. The challenge now is not to choose between development and conservation, but to reconcile them: to protect the forest without treating Amazonians as museum exhibits, and to reduce deforestation without criminalizing the desire for a better life. “We don’t want to abandon our culture or destroy our forests,” Ysani Kalapalo told me, standing in front of her oca, the traditional longhouse thatched with sapé grass. “We just want to adapt, and to take advantage of the progress humanity has made.”

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Leandro Narloch is a journalist, author, and founder of Árvore do Futuro, an ecomodernist institute in Brazil.