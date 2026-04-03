The Ecomodernist

The Ecomodernist

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Shelley Fidler's avatar
Shelley Fidler
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Whoo hoo, Isaiah! I thank you so very much for a fascinating look at a movie, at the importance of technology, at what you call the emerging consensus of technology and ecology and at using the word love throughout.

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