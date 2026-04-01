The Ecomodernist

The Ecomodernist

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Seattle Ecomodernist Society
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Industrial obsolescence in advanced countries is due to ‘broad industrial conditions—higher-cost energy, higher-cost feedstocks, higher plant capital costs, atrophied engineering and technical expertise, halfhearted investor interest in hard tech, and a policy and regulatory environment non-conducive to dynamism or economies of scale.’ These costs price out capital, and capital is an irreplaceable component of china’s industrialization, the complex interplay of different domains know how and material can’t be planned, it has to be iterated with market bound corporations. This cost burden exacerbates the imbalance of heavy investment in software technology, which get sold globally but not deployed domestically. The key variable is state capacity, specifically the forecast of infrastructure and other externalities whose provision will reduce the costs and allow capital to iteratively determine latent comparative advantage with automate/exit decisions.

Annoyingly this post wanders from solar panels implied as good to softly telling at the end there is doubt they can power economy. Solar panels are regressive, they require extensive surface degradation, provide intermittent power and little of it, and must be replaced frequently. They exist only as a political anti oil symbol and cannot be afforded as electrification and automation proceed. Intensification of energy and all production is an independent objective to increase conservation as economy scales. We can’t run ahead of surplus but we can persistently skew resources toward intensity.

Economy is to the point where fallacies no matter how big their voting cattle must be criticized head on. Industrial policy has become a central fallacy of liberalism in advanced countries, we cannot go back, automation is inexorable rise of productivity in the base. We must develop competent state agencies, without them all the grand spending schemes from debt or tariff is waste. Infrastructure must equip capital to detect and develop latent comparative advantage.

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