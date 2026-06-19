The Ecomodernist

The Ecomodernist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Douglass Allen's avatar
Douglass Allen
1dEdited

Well said. The green energy promotion, like the fossil fuel promotion, are both salesmanship propaganda which should be seen for what they are. How did the World Bank get captured by one side's propaganda so antithetical to their goals? There are engineering and economic policies that avoid the political hot button issues and actually promote prosperity and its health and education benefits while helping to reduce emissions.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Breakthrough Institute · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture