The Ecomodernist

The Ecomodernist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Roger Graves's avatar
Roger Graves
8h

The Human Voluntary Extinction Movement and its ilk which call on humans to abstain from procreation with the purpose of bringing about the gradual extinction of the human species may have the opposite effect. While the initial effect may be to bring about the extinction of Western society, or at least that part of it which has been subject to modern university education, this may not apply to that society's successors. Immigrants from other parts of the world who replace self-extinguishing Westerners may have no qualms about producing large families, particularly if this is backed up by religious beliefs. And when in due course of time their descendants come down the far side of the environmental Kuznets curve there will doubtless be no lack of other immigrants to replace them.

The best way to maintain a low impact, high living standard society is to prevent large influxes of immigrants from other parts of the world. By all means help those other peoples to rise up the environmental Kuznets curve, but to import them in large numbers will have the opposite effect. Take a look at Germany, Britain and France to see what I mean.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Breakthrough Institute · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture