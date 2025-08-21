The Ecomodernist

Jack Devanney
11h

Nicely done.

"If you have four hour battery storage, that can get you though a dunkelflaute".

A dunkelflaute is a high pressure system combined with an inversion which can stagnate over northern Europe for a week or more. They are fairly common in the winter. Combinations of dunkelflauten can occur in away that does not allow you sufficient time to recharge renewable based storage.

For a zero fossil,zero nuke German grid, the storage required for reasonably reliable power is more like 20 days. See

https://jackdevanney.substack.com/p/nuclear-and-windsolar

Others such as Ruhnau and Qvist come up with similar numbers

https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1748-9326/ac4dc8

1 reply
