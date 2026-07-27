The Ecomodernist

The Ecomodernist

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Nick Frassinelli's avatar
Nick Frassinelli
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Great piece. I agree that data centers are going to increase costs in the short-term. In the long-term, though, I suspect increases in scale and the fact that data centers operate at higher capacity factors will mean they end up subsidizing everyone else and lowering electricity rates. I'm curious if some sort of deferred depreciation scheme could help to better spread out these upfront costs.

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