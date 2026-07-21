2026 may well be remembered as the year global agriculture began to untangle itself from decades of precautionary red tape. Earlier this year, the agricultural biotechnology landscape shifted in two places that have long defined opposite poles of the regulatory debate: the European Union, historically the home of exceedingly precautionary biotech rules, and the United States, a pro-innovation leader now eyeing a massive regulatory overhaul.

The EU Parliament recently approved a landmark framework for regulating New Genomic Techniques (NGTs). Many plants developed with CRISPR or other precise gene-editing techniques will now be treated more like conventional crops by regulators than transgenics, commonly referred to as “GMOs.” Meanwhile, the US Department of Agriculture is weighing a clean break from its legacy Part 340 biotechnology rules, in place since the late 1980s.

Together, these moves mark a broader retreat from process-based regulation toward more risk-based and technology-agnostic frameworks. Product-based regulations ask what a product does, what risks it plausibly poses, and whether regulation will actually improve safety—rather than focusing on the technology used in development. This is about more than administrative streamlining; it’s the key to a new wave of agricultural innovation.

While the EU’s NGT reforms and the US’s potential overhaul are steps in the right direction, true modernization demands that all genetically engineered products—gene-edited and transgenic alike—be treated the same as conventionally bred crops. Continuing to differentiate between these categories as a proxy for risk conflicts with the scientific consensus that gene-edited and transgenic crops don’t pose new risks compared to conventional breeding, often making changes to a plant’s DNA with greater speed and accuracy and fewer unintended changes. Only by aligning regulations with established science will we unlock the benefits of biotechnology innovation in agriculture.