It appears as if the U.S. is at the end of a revolution in animal agriculture. For millennia, humanity has slowly bred livestock to fit its purposes. Early farmers domesticated ungulates for meat, milk, and nutrient dense manure. They tamed boar into pigs to serve as fatty stores of energy. And they provided roosts for chickens for eggs and meat.

In the modern age the civilization-wide project of reshaping livestock quickened. And from the middle of the twentieth century on, the pace of change has been blistering. In the U.S., perhaps the center of the livestock world, the animals raised to produce meat, dairy, and to a lesser extent, eggs, and the means of raising them, would be unrecognizable to past generations.

Across the board, U.S. producers found ways to squeeze more meat, dairy, and eggs out of their livestock thanks to advances in feed, genetics, and confinement practices with varying success rates across the main livestock categories.

Long gone are the days of the pastoral idyll, where multiple generations of a farming family rear cows, pigs, chickens, and grow their own feed. Some of these farms may exist as well-marketed “regenerative” producers who are able to sell their products for double, triple, or even quadruple the price of the conventional meat and dairy just down the grocery aisle. But, there is no denying the age of intensive agriculture. An estimate from the Sentience Institute suggests that 99% of all farmed animals in the U.S. at present live on factory farms—this is stark, but is slightly misleading as the sheer amount of chickens on factory farms outweighs all other kinds of livestock.

For critics, this is an abomination. Technologically-intensive animal farming kills small family farmers, inundates meat and dairy with antibiotics and other human-health-depleting additives, belches tons of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, pollutes local waterways with literal shit, and tortures billions of animals for cheap food.

And while these problems are daunting, in most cases, the solutions are not to reject further technological advances, but to embrace them. But progress will likely be slow, difficult, and underwhelming, especially for the most ardent animal advocates who imagine either the abolition of animal farming or the end of the animal’s capacity to suffer. The future of animal agriculture, no matter how you look at it, will not be a utopia, even if we can slowly stop it from feeling so dystopian.

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What Technology Can Solve

It seems feasible that, with technological advancement, smaller confined operations with clear paths to market could become economical, thus enabling a more decentralized livestock production system with less of a specter of corporate control. Equally, after decades of improvements in veterinary technology, and the potential for gene editing, it is plausible that producers could eliminate the need for the kinds of chemical additives that turn off the MAHA-types.

When it comes to the environmental and ecological harms of factory farming, there is plenty of room for improvement. There are plausible pathways to dramatically reducing the GHG emissions from livestock production with the technologies we have already. And, while nitrogen pollution remains a challenge for most forms of intensive livestock operations, the sheer cost of nitrogen inputs for agriculture production now suggests pathways to dramatically more efficient manure treatment technologies that produce more usable and less wasteful nitrogen and ammonia inputs for crop production from animal waste.

In short, there are feasible, or at least easily imaginable, technological innovations that can solve many of the supposed problems with large-scale, intensive animal agriculture. But, in many cases, technological innovations in animal agriculture often trade-off against animal welfare and suffering.

Breakthroughs in breeding that allowed for faster growing and larger broiler chickens mean those birds often collapse under their own weight and have routine cardiovascular problems because their hearts can’t actually pump enough blood and oxygen through their relatively gigantic bodies. And, across all confined animal operations, the very techniques and processes that allow producers to take advantage of economies of scale, incorporate improved veterinary programs, and feed their livestock efficiently, have also stripped animals of their social bonds, and stuck them in cramped pens with other suffering animals.

It’s fair to say that throughout history, technology has been fairly cruel to farm animals.

For some, the answer to this problem is to turn back the clock, and return animals to the pastures and yards that were once their home. Advocates point to grass-fed beef as the prime example. But the difference for the cows is not as large as it is made out to be. Most conventional beef cattle also spend much of their lives on pasture; the moniker of “grass-fed” simply distinguishes where the cow lived in the final months of its life. And because grass-fed cattle grow more slowly and finish lighter, the same amount of beef requires more animals, roughly 30 percent more by one estimate, each living and dying to produce it.

The environmental case is weaker still. The same study found that America’s existing pastures could supply only about 27 percent of the beef we currently eat. The rest of the beef would have to come from new pastures carved out of forests and grasslands. More cattle living longer lives means more methane, and the soil carbon that grazing advocates tout would offset only a fraction of grazing cattle’s emissions, even under generous assumptions.

And when it comes to pigs and chickens, there is no precedent for raising the sheer number of animals that are currently grown for meat in anything but intensive, confined settings. There is no going back to a hog or broiler industry of yesteryear, not unless the scale of production is also dramatically reduced.

Instead, the more promising answers are technological. For example, high-welfare broiler breeds that have been selected for slower growth rates and stronger legs can reduce some of the more acute problems of intensive broiler operations. One Swedish study found that switching to slower-growing breeds improved overall broiler welfare by an average of 37%, driven largely by better leg health and lower mortality. But those gains come at a cost. Another study out of the University of Kentucky, presented at an industry convention, found that slower-growing birds required about 28% more feed, 9% more chickens, and 45% more time to produce the same total carcass weight as conventional fast-growing breeds. “High-welfare” breeds of pigs face similar problems: they are often bred for outdoor and extensive livestock operations, which means trade-offs with price and land use. The next frontier will require breeding welfare into the high-efficiency breeds we have today.

Other potential technological advances could improve welfare without actually reducing efficiency, at least in theory. Using genetics to breed in the polled gene—a naturally occurring variant that leaves cattle without horns—can eliminate the need for painful dehorning. Genetic editing can also improve heat tolerance in cattle and select for disease resistance, such as PRRS-resistance in pigs.

Remote sensing of animal illness can catch injury and illness early, and help producers improve welfare and productivity simultaneously. Other automated systems for things like feed, milking, and more, can increase animal autonomy and reduce animal stress. Similarly, better facilities with improved ventilation and cooling can mitigate heat-stress, which is both a welfare concern and a productivity leak. At the same time, veterinary advances in vaccines, diagnostics, and therapeutics can both improve animal lives while limiting production losses due to illness or injury.

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A Suffering-Free Animal?

These are all important improvements that can incrementally improve farm animal welfare, but they will get sneers from at least some animal rights activists. And to be fair, these are all fairly small changes around the margins. If all of the above innovations were universally applied, farm animals in intensive operations would still be ripped from their mothers to be confined alongside thousands of their species, fed to the gills, and then slaughtered.

The solution to this problem, for many welfare advocates, is, simply, abolition. The only way to end farm animal suffering is by ending animal agriculture. But, as has been shown time and again, there is more evidence that meat consumption is going to continue to grow than there is that any mass movement capable of ending animal agriculture is possible. While surveys do indicate that people want to end practices that they think result in animal suffering, revealed preferences indicate otherwise: people still buy and eat meat regardless of how it was produced.

Perhaps over the next decades, advances in alternative meat production—perhaps hybrid plant-and-cultivated meat products get cheap and good—combined with growing awareness of the harms of animal agriculture result in a slow decline in meat production and the end of farm animal suffering. But, if those things do not happen, and, as most projections indicate, meat consumption increases as the world grows richer, the actual pathways to ethical meat consumption seem lacking.

There is a potential whiff of hope, though. Or at least something that may smell like hope.

Humanity has slowly reshaped farm animals from the heritage breeds of yesteryear into Frankenstein’s monsters of efficiency and growth. The animals that we eat today are manmade machines that can turn feed and water at ruthless rates into protein, fat, and offal. We can continue to genetically edit these animal-machines and breed out disease susceptibility, heat intolerance, and other reasons for suffering.

But could we breed out pain and suffering altogether? Would that actually solve the problem?

This is not completely science fiction. Researchers have begun to identify, in theory, the genetic and neural substrates of affective pain. There are already examples, at least in humans, where pain—but maybe not suffering—does not register. One example of this phenomenon is called congenital insensitivity to pain (CIP). CIP is a very rare genetic condition that limits the neural pathways that transmit pain signals. People with CIP don’t feel pain at all, and cannot sense when serious injuries occur. Researchers have reproduced CIP in mice, and there are examples of dog breeds that carry a similar mutation which leaves their paws insensitive to pain.

There are also cases of what is called pain asymbolia, where people still detect pain and its stimulus, but no longer find it unpleasant. Pain asymbolia was first described in stroke patients with damage to the insula, a region that connects the brain’s sensory and emotional systems. Researchers have been able to identify something like pain asymbolia by manipulating the anterior cingulate cortex of rats.

Engineering animals to have a form of CIP is likely not a good solution. Because CIP completely limits the capacity to feel pain, animals would not have the self-protection instinct that lets them avoid serious injuries. The dogs that have naturally occurring CIP-like condition make this evident: they self-mutilate. In theory, if scientists could genetically alter farm animals to have a form of pain asymbolia from birth, then animals could have the capacity to register the sensation of pain, but without the actual mental toll. But similar problems arise: without the unpleasantness associated with pain, the original asymbolia patients could not learn to protect themselves from harm.

Or, maybe, as welfare advocate Aidan Kankyoku recently argued, perhaps it will be possible to simply breed happiness into livestock, conventionally. Pain and suffering, Kankyoku establishes, are evolutionarily useful. When a being experiences either, they know to stop doing whatever it is that is causing the pain or suffering, and try to extricate themselves from that position. Selectively breeding for the animals that are happiest—or least suffering—in factory farm settings could see real reductions in animal anxiety, suffering, and even pain within generations. After all, we’ve managed to flip the script on evolution already for these animals.

But, as Kankyoku explains, there are presently real difficulties when it comes to actually assessing things like pain, suffering, and hardship in animals. And if humans were trying to breed chickens for less of all of those traits, they’d likely come up against Goodhart’s law: “when a measure becomes a target, it ceases to be a good measure.”

Despite the challenge, using breeding to reduce animal suffering—whether through more rote hardiness improvements like heat resistance, or harder-to-evaluate pathways like pain or hardship—is a worthy project. It uses some of the same tools—patient, generational selective breeding—that turned heritage breeds into the most productive livestock in history, but with the advantage of clear improvements in both genetic mapping and editing tools. Producers would like it because it would likely also have productivity benefits—suffering livestock decrease yields. Consumers would like it because they can have their meat knowing that they aren’t the cause of mass suffering. And welfare advocates, who purportedly care mostly about the suffering of animals, could get behind it as a real, enduring change that will actually improve animal lives.

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Animal Farm Techno-Utopia

In good form, Kankyoku takes this logic to its conclusion: if we are OK with breeding or genetically engineering animals to feel less pain, why don’t we just commit to creating conscious-less animals, run by machines, that can grow the meat, dairy, eggs, and leather without even touching onto conscious suffering? This resembles a tongue-in-cheek provocation that Ted Nordhaus made in an essay for The Ecomodernist from 2024: “And we’ve demonstrated the ability to breed, with help from new genetic editing technologies, chickens without beaks and cattle without horns. So why not breed a cow or a pig without a central nervous system?”

While this may produce the biggest “yuck” factor of all (see image below), the possibility of a Rick and Morty meets The Matrix style animal farm where computers control meat sacks that produce steaks, chops, and everything else, without any suffering and, ideally, without many of the other negative externalities of animal agriculture, is quite tempting.

Kai Micah Mills, c/o Aidan Kankyoku

This is, in effect, the natural trajectory of the human relationship with livestock. We’ve made cows, chickens, and pigs into mini meat factories. We’ve denatured these animals to serve the purpose of high-efficiency meat production. Turning off their brains to better leverage their muscle, milk, and offspring makes sense as the logical end of the livestock road.

A central nervous system is what keeps the animal breathing, digesting, regulating its temperature and growing. If we can remove it, machines will have to do all of that instead. There is a deep similarity here to cultivated meat. One dream seeks to replace animals with machines—bioreactors—that can grow fat and muscle cells, the other turns animals into machines.

The idea that we can and will completely sever animals from their consciousness while still making their bodies produce animal products rings utopic. So does the idea that we will, through cultivated meat, completely replace animals as the source of meat and dairy. It’s not that either of these things are technically impossible, but that both will require massive technological and engineering leaps. And in the meantime animal agriculture is here, and it will likely get bigger and bigger as countries around the world get richer, and their populations choose to eat more and more meat.

There is nothing wrong with dreaming of a farm animal utopia. But it’s important that these dreams don’t actually get in the way of the real stepwise improvements that are possible. The promise of selective breeding and some genetic modification to livestock to either remove sources of suffering or reduce suffering in a more metaphysical way should be explored. So too should the livestock industry continue to improve on animal health, veterinary care, greenhouse gas emissions, and local pollution. The challenge, for the most ardent advocates, is in accepting and promoting these small wins even when yearning for utopia.