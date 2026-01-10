The Ecomodernist

The Ecomodernist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Heinzman's avatar
Robert Heinzman
2d

Ted,

I get it, you're appropriately going after the Climate COP. You may be understating their historical significance, but they seem to have become are impotent, frustrating gatherings, perhaps a collective narcissistic bubble. Yet, the tone here is dismissive of the challenges - and dismissive of both the science and the risk. Atypical of your work to be simplistic in this way (and I mean that both as constructive and as a complement). 

First, the science. A: The statistic that island nations are adding land through filling, etc., is a strawman argument about climate change risk, and plus this risk is not limited to islands (see king tides, globally). B: Humanity is pushing planetary boundaries as recently experienced during the Holocene. And no doubt human ingenuity will buffer accelerated warming (fusion, geoengineering, etc.). And also no doubt we will adapt, even to rising seas. Yet I'm trained as a geochemist and follow the abundantly compelling evidence of paleoclimatology. The last time there was 415ppm C in the atmosphere (ca. 3.2mya), mean sea level was 22m higher and mean global temps were approx 3 degrees C warmer. That's where we are headed, sans management of complex atmospheric chemistry. Granted, as a leading Greenland glaciologist told me, 'It is going to melt, but it is going to take centuries.' But 1.5 degrees, albeit somewhat arbitrarily selected as a political posture, is not without consequence.

Second, on risk. I am also trained as an economist and accept that we need to optimize current investments (good pt on Gates). Obviously, our definition of the problem does depend on our time horizon and the net present value of the future. (That economics, as a fair reflection of short-termism, poorly values intergenerational justice is a complex and big topic.) Yet, your assessment of climate-related risk aligns quite poorly with conclusions arrived at and policies enacted by the multi-trillion-dollar reinsurance industry, which is, not incidentally, quite attentive to the science). It's a bit of a throwaway analysis to say, 'we are wealthier and our lands more densely populated, so of course it's more expensive.' That, again, is a strawman argument if the intent is to define climate-disaster risk profiles. Looking at a point in time is meaningless. Any useful analysis is tied to a longer horizon, such as that of the 30-year mortgage. The math has to include reasonable projections of conditions is 2056.

So, go after the Climate COP all day long, and I'm right with you. And while we are at it, let's also deflate many irrational arguments that have at times annoyingly governed the climate conversation. But in the end, despite all our ideas and cherished debates, we are unwise to ignore the laws of thermodynamics.

Best, Robert Heinzman

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Breakthrough Institute · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture