The Ecomodernist

The Ecomodernist

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Jack Devanney's avatar
Jack Devanney
2d

Nuclear power is the silver bullet for all humanity. We can have very cheap and very low CO2 electricity not dependent on an unstable political system. We need only recognize that the harm from radiation has been massively exaggerated for the dose rate profiles incurred by the public in a release. Then we can regulate nuclear like any other source of electricity.

https://jackdevanney.substack.com/p/the-twice-blest-poster

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