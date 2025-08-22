The Ecomodernist

Michael Edesess
One should not neglect the contribution to this conspiracy of the investment management and advisory industry, a gigantic industry that reaps revenues of around 350 billion dollars a year. The fees to that industry have been threatened in recent years by the widespread realization that investment in low-cost index funds provides a better return on investment than high-cost investment management. But now, you slap the word "sustainable" on your fund's title or its advertising, without necessarily changing a thing, and you can charge a considerably higher fee.

